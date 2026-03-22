Sri Lanka cuts postal deliveries to every other day amid fuel crisis

Posted by Editor on March 22, 2026 - 9:40 am

Sri Lanka will deliver long-distance postal parcels every other day due to the ongoing global fuel crisis, the Department of Posts announced.

Deputy Postmaster General Premachandra Herath said the decision was taken as a practical step to manage fuel usage while maintaining essential postal services across the country.

According to the new schedule, long-distance parcel deliveries from Colombo will operate every other day, specifically on Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday.

These deliveries will cover key routes including Colombo to Jaffna via Vavuniya, Colombo through Polonnaruwa to Batticaloa, Colombo to Badulla, and Colombo to Kandy.

In addition, parcel deliveries from long-distance areas to Colombo and its suburbs will also follow the same every-other-day schedule.

The Department of Posts stated that this measure aims to ensure continuity of services while adapting to current fuel limitations.