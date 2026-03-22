Sri Lanka Police arrest two suspects with over 3,900 liters of illegal fuel

Posted by Editor on March 22, 2026 - 9:17 am

Two suspects were arrested in separate police raids in Ramanathapuram and Ambalantota on March 21, 2026, for possessing large quantities of fuel without licenses.

On the night of March 21, officers from the Ramanathapuram Police Station carried out a raid in the Sinnasandiya area, acting on received information.

During the operation, a 24-year-old resident of Dharmapuram was arrested for illegally possessing 1,220 liters of petrol and 530 liters of diesel.

Police stated that the suspect did not have a valid license to store or handle such quantities of fuel. Further investigations are ongoing.

In a separate incident on the same day in the evening, officers from the Hungama Police Station conducted a raid in the Mamadala area within the Ambalantota Police Division.

During the raid, a suspect was found in possession of 2,200 liters of diesel stored in 11 barrels without a license.

The suspect, an 80-year-old resident of Jansagama in Mamadala, was taken into custody and handed over to the Ambalantota Police Station for further action.

Authorities have confirmed that investigations into both incidents are continuing.