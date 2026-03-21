Mar 21 2026 March 21, 2026 March 21, 2026 NoComment

Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from March 22, 2026

Posted by Editor on March 21, 2026 - 10:34 pm

Fuel crisis in Sri Lanka

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective March 22, 2026.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:

  • The price of Petrol 92 Octane has been increased by Rs. 81, bringing the new price to Rs. 398.
  • The price of Petrol 95 Octane has been increased by Rs. 90, bringing the new price to Rs. 455.
  • The price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 79, bringing the new price to Rs. 382.
  • The price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 90, bringing the new price to Rs. 443.
  • The price of Kerosene has been increased by Rs. 60, bringing the new price to Rs. 255.

The price revision is shown in the table below:

Fuel Name Revision New Price
Petrol 92 Octane + Rs. 81  Rs. 398
Petrol 95 Octane + Rs. 90  Rs. 455
Auto Diesel + Rs. 79  Rs. 382
Super Diesel + Rs. 90  Rs. 443
Kerosene + Rs. 60  Rs. 255
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