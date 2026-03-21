Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from March 22, 2026
Posted by Editor on March 21, 2026 - 10:34 pm
Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective March 22, 2026.
The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:
- The price of Petrol 92 Octane has been increased by Rs. 81, bringing the new price to Rs. 398.
- The price of Petrol 95 Octane has been increased by Rs. 90, bringing the new price to Rs. 455.
- The price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 79, bringing the new price to Rs. 382.
- The price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 90, bringing the new price to Rs. 443.
- The price of Kerosene has been increased by Rs. 60, bringing the new price to Rs. 255.
The price revision is shown in the table below:
|Fuel Name
|Revision
|New Price
|Petrol 92 Octane
|+ Rs. 81
|Rs. 398
|Petrol 95 Octane
|+ Rs. 90
|Rs. 455
|Auto Diesel
|+ Rs. 79
|Rs. 382
|Super Diesel
|+ Rs. 90
|Rs. 443
|Kerosene
|+ Rs. 60
|Rs. 255
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