Sri Lanka expands fuel quotas under QR system

Posted by Editor on March 21, 2026 - 8:04 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation has decided to increase the fuel quota provided under the QR code system, effective from midnight today (March 21).

The fuel allocation for cars will be increased from 15 litres to 25 litres, while the quota for three-wheelers will rise from 15 litres to 20 litres.

Furthermore, the quota for vans will be increased from 40 litres to 50 litres, buses from 60 litres to 100 litres, and motorcycles from 5 litres to 8 litres.

The revised fuel quotas are as follows: