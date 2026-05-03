Deputy Defence Minister reviews Coast Guard operations in Mirissa and Balapitiya

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 3, 2026 - 10:47 am

Deputy Minister of Defence Major General (Retd) Aruna Jayasekara has reviewed the operations, maritime security preparedness and lifesaving work of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard.

The Deputy Minister visited the Sri Lanka Coast Guard Headquarters in Mirissa and the Lifesaving Training School in Balapitiya on Thursday (April 30).

He was received by the Director General of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, Rear Admiral Rohan Joseph.

During his visit to the Lifesaving Training School in Balapitiya, the Deputy Minister praised the work carried out by Coast Guard lifesavers to save lives. He also observed a live lifesaving demonstration.

At the Sri Lanka Coast Guard Headquarters in Mirissa, the Deputy Minister received a detailed briefing and inspected the facilities.

He reviewed the Coast Guard’s command and control system, operational coordination and maritime security preparedness.

The Deputy Minister also assessed drone surveillance capabilities, support given to fishing and coastal communities, and measures taken to protect the marine environment.

He commended the Sri Lanka Coast Guard for its work in lifesaving operations, oil spill response and drug interdiction.

During a discussion with the Director General of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, the Deputy Minister also focused on several key areas that need to be taken forward with the support of relevant ministries at the national level.

These include improving community-based lifesaving capabilities due to the high number of drowning deaths and the lack of a national-level plan, addressing security concerns at fishery harbours, strengthening marine environment protection, regulating ferry operations and combating narcotics trafficking.

The event was attended by the Additional Secretary for Civil Security and Development of the Ministry of Defence, senior Coast Guard officials and officials from the Office of the Deputy Minister of Defence.