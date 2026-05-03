Russian Health Minister due in Sri Lanka today for official visit

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 3, 2026 - 8:05 am

A diplomatic delegation led by Russian Federation Health Minister Mikhail Murashko is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka today (May 03) for a three-day official visit.

During the visit, the Russian Health Minister and the delegation are expected to hold a special discussion with Sri Lanka’s Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, on strengthening relations and cooperation in the health sector between Russia and Sri Lanka.

In addition, the delegation is scheduled to hold a special discussion with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath.

The Russian Health Minister and the delegation are also scheduled to visit the National Hospital of Sri Lanka in Colombo and the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Colombo on May 04, 2026.

They are also expected to reach memoranda of understanding between the Health Ministries of Sri Lanka and Russia.

During the visit, discussions and exchanges of views are expected to be held with different sectors of the health service to develop cooperation in key areas, including pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, training and advanced training of medical specialists, academic cooperation such as exchanges and joint courses, Ayurvedic medicine, and health tourism services.

The delegation led by Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko is scheduled to leave Sri Lanka on May 05, 2026, after completing the three-day visit.