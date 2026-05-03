Maldivian President Muizzu arrives in Sri Lanka for state visit

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 3, 2026 - 8:46 pm

Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu arrived in Sri Lanka today (May 3) for a state visit, his first official trip to the country since assuming office in 2023.

President Muizzu arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this afternoon from Malé on SriLankan Airlines flight UL 116.

He is visiting Sri Lanka following a formal invitation from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The Maldivian President was accompanied by First Lady Sajidha Mohamed and a high-level delegation, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, several senior Cabinet Ministers, and other senior government officials.

The delegation was welcomed at the Katunayake airport by a ministerial group led by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

During the visit, President Muizzu is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with President Dissanayake to strengthen the long-standing friendship and cooperation between Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are also expected to be signed during the visit, reflecting the commitment of both countries to expanding cooperation in several sectors.

President Muizzu and his delegation are scheduled to remain in Sri Lanka until May 6, 2026.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Police said a special traffic plan will be in place in Colombo and Katunayake due to the visit of the Maldivian President.

Police said traffic will be restricted from time to time along his travel routes from this afternoon until May 6, 2026.

Drivers have been advised to use alternative routes during this period.