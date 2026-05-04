Sri Lanka Army Lance Corporal remanded over bribery allegation

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 4, 2026 - 9:21 am

A Lance Corporal attached to the Sri Lanka Army camp in Pandulagama, Anuradhapura, has been remanded over allegations of soliciting and accepting a bribe from a retired Army officer.

The suspect, Dissanayake Mudiyanselage Sajith Sameera Dissanayake, was arrested by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) at around 10:30 AM on April 30, 2026.

The arrest was made following an investigation based on a complaint received by the Bribery Commission.

According to CIABOC, the complainant had retired after serving in the Sri Lanka Army and had obtained a retirement loan.

The suspect had allegedly claimed that he could help the complainant settle the loan and had obtained details about the loan.

Using those details, the suspect had allegedly arranged for Rs. 129,600 to be deposited into a People’s Bank account on three occasions. The money had allegedly been taken as an advance payment before obtaining financial assistance of Rs. 2,500,000.

He had also allegedly asked the complainant to deposit a further Rs. 13,457 into the same account as a document fee.

After being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court, the suspect was remanded until May 8, 2026.