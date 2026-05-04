Sri Lanka, Maldives sign seven MoUs during President Muizzu’s state visit

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 4, 2026 - 3:23 pm

Sri Lanka and the Maldives signed seven MoUs today (May 04) after the official welcome for Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu in Colombo.

President Muizzu arrived in Sri Lanka last evening (May 03) for a three-day official visit.

The official state welcoming ceremony was held this morning at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo under the patronage of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Following the ceremony, the two leaders held talks before addressing a joint press conference.

Speaking at the press conference, President Dissanayake said the seven Memorandums of Understanding cover tourism, education, higher education, health, sports, youth development, archives, and defence.

President Dissanayake thanked President Muizzu for accepting his invitation and visiting Sri Lanka.

He also thanked the Government of the Maldives for providing humanitarian assistance during the Ditwah disaster period and for supporting Sri Lanka during that difficult time.

President Dissanayake said global climate conditions are a common challenge faced by both Sri Lanka and the Maldives. He said rising sea levels and increasing global temperatures are among the main concerns for both countries.

The President also invited the Government of the Maldives to explore investment opportunities in Sri Lanka, especially in information technology, artificial intelligence, fisheries and agricultural processing, tourism, real estate, and urban infrastructure.

He further said he hoped that the business forum, which President Muizzu is scheduled to attend tomorrow (May 05), would be successful, and extended his best wishes for the event.

President Dissanayake also announced that Sri Lanka has allocated land in Colombo for the Maldivian High Commission to mark this special occasion between the two countries.

In response, the Maldives has also allocated land for the Sri Lankan High Commission in the Maldives.