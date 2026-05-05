Russian Health Minister visits Colombo health institutions during Sri Lanka visit

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 5, 2026 - 9:14 am

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and his delegation visited key health institutions in Colombo during a three-day official visit to Sri Lanka.

The delegation, which arrived in Sri Lanka on May 03, 2026, made a special observation visit to the National Hospital of Colombo and the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Colombo yesterday (May 04).

The visit was aimed at exploring ways to strengthen Sri Lanka’s health institutions with modern technology and to exchange medical knowledge between Sri Lanka and Russia.

During the visit, the Russian Health Minister and his delegation observed the operations of the new Outpatient Department, the Emergency Treatment Unit, and the Accident Service of the National Hospital of Colombo. They also inspected the modern medical equipment used at the hospital.

Health and Mass Media Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said the Russian Health Minister appreciated the efficiency of Sri Lanka’s free health service and the dedication of health professionals.

Murashko had said the visit would help further strengthen mutual understanding and cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier on Monday (May 04), Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa held a discussion at the Ministry of Health and Mass Media with the Russian delegation led by Minister Murashko.

During the meeting, attention was mainly focused on improving Sri Lanka’s primary healthcare services and introducing modern technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), to the country’s health system.

The two sides also exchanged views on the use of modern medical equipment integrated with AI technology for disease detection and diagnosis.

In addition, they discussed expanding higher medical education opportunities for Sri Lankan doctors, strengthening pharmaceutical production and the supply chain, and entering into a Memorandum of Understanding in the future to improve coordination between the health ministries of the two countries.

Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni, Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Levan Dzhagaryan, Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Mass Media Dr. Anil Jasinghe, and several officials were also present.