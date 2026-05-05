Police Constable arrested after fleeing CIABOC bribery raid

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 5, 2026 - 10:42 am

A Police Constable who fled during a CIABOC raid over an alleged Rs. 200,000 bribe has been arrested and remanded until May 12, 2026.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) carried out the raid on April 24, 2026, following an allegation linked to the release of a suspect arrested over possession of “Ice” drugs.

According to CIABOC, officers of the Anti-Corruption Unit of the Peliyagoda Police had arrested a person on April 19, 2026, over a charge of possessing crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as “Ice”.

It is alleged that Rs. 200,000 had been demanded and accepted as a bribe to release the arrested person without taking legal action against him.

During the raid, one Police Constable was arrested, while another Police Constable fled the scene.

The officer who fled has been identified as Kiwuldeniya Herath Mudiyanselage Dinusha Shehan Bandara Kiwuldeniya.

CIABOC investigation officers arrested him at around 9:40 AM on May 4, 2026.

He was later produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court and was remanded until May 12, 2026.