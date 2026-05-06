Kumara Jayakody’s corruption trial fixed for June 17, 2026

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 6, 2026 - 12:43 pm

The Colombo High Court has fixed June 17, 2026 for the trial of former Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody in a corruption case filed by the Bribery Commission.

The case was taken up today (May 06) before Colombo High Court Judge Rashantha Godawela.

After considering the facts presented in court, the Judge ordered the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) to provide all documents required for the trial to the defence within two weeks.

The Judge then concluded the pre-trial conference and ordered that the trial should begin on June 17, 2026.

The court also ordered summons to be issued on two prosecution witnesses to appear before the court on that day.

The Bribery Commission has filed charges against the former Minister, alleging that he committed the offence of corruption in 2016 while serving as the Manager of the Procurement and Imports Division of Lanka Fertilizer Company.

According to the charges, he had acted in a manner that benefited a private company during a procurement process to lay carpet on the premises of the Lanka Fertilizer Company’s Hunupitiya warehouse complex.

The Bribery Commission alleges that this caused a loss of Rs. 8,859,708 to the government of Sri Lanka.