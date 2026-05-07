Court orders arrest of Kapila Chandrasena for violating bail conditions

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 7, 2026 - 2:58 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today ordered the arrest of former SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena for allegedly violating his bail conditions.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodharagama after considering a request made by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The court ordered that Chandrasena be arrested and produced before the court.

Chandrasena had been released on bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court two days ago, on May 05, 2026.

He was arrested on March 12, 2026, in connection with an investigation into the alleged acceptance of a US$ 2 million bribe during the purchase of Airbus aircraft for SriLankan Airlines in 2013.