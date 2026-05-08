Vietnamese President To Lam arrives in Sri Lanka for state visit

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 8, 2026 - 6:00 am

Vietnamese President To Lam arrived in Sri Lanka last night (May 07) for a two-day State Visit at the invitation of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

President To Lam, who is also the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, arrived with a 209-member delegation.

He and the accompanying diplomatic delegation were warmly welcomed at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

Minister of Environment Dr. Dammika Patabendi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra, and a group of senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present at the airport.

The delegation accompanying President To Lam includes senior ministers of the Vietnamese Government and several prominent political leaders, including the Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Before arriving in Sri Lanka, the Vietnamese President and his delegation had visited India. They arrived at Katunayake from Mumbai on Vietnam Airlines flight VN-1.

President To Lam is also scheduled to address the Sri Lankan Parliament today (May 08).