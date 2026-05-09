Former Weligama PS Chairman remanded over corruption charges

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 9, 2026 - 7:02 am

Former Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Daya Pushpakumara Hewa Battage has been remanded until May 18, 2026, after being arrested on corruption charges.

He was arrested on May 08, 2026, by investigation officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The arrest was made in connection with an investigation carried out based on information received by the Commission.

According to CIABOC, the former Chairman is accused of causing a land owned by him to be illegally purchased by the Pradeshiya Sabha and obtaining Rs. 9.4 million, thereby gaining an undue advantage.

He is also accused of causing a loss to the Pradeshiya Sabha by arranging for Rs. 4 million to be paid to the holder of a grant certificate, claiming that a government land was to be acquired by the Pradeshiya Sabha.

CIABOC said the payment had been made outside the proper procedure, while the land had not been legally transferred to the Pradeshiya Sabha.

Another allegation is that exercise books worth Rs. 26,025,650 had been purchased, allegedly for distribution among children of low-income families in the Pradeshiya Sabha area, without proper approval and outside the required procedure.

The Commission said the project was later stopped midway, causing a loss to the Pradeshiya Sabha.

The former Chairman is also accused of disposing of a land of about 202 perches to one of his relatives at an undervalued price of Rs. 2 million.

The land had been set aside as a common area during a land subdivision by a private company and transferred to the Pradeshiya Sabha.

The arrested suspect was produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court and remanded until May 18, 2026.