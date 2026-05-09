Kurunegala Deputy Mayor arrested over Rs. 3 Million bribery allegation

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 9, 2026 - 6:44 am

Kurunegala Deputy Mayor Mohammadu Moinudeen Mohammad Ashardeen was arrested yesterday (May 08) for allegedly accepting a Rs. 3 million bribe.

He was arrested by investigation officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) at around 6:00 PM at a hotel in Battaramulla.

The arrest was made following a complaint lodged by a resident of Pannipitiya.

According to the complaint, the matter was linked to a tender obtained by the complainant for the maintenance and cleaning of the Kurunegala Bus Stand and Shopping Complex.

It was alleged that the Kurunegala Municipal Council was preparing to cancel the cleaning agreement because an outstanding water bill of Rs. 4 million had remained unpaid for the toilet system under the tender.

The Deputy Mayor is accused of demanding Rs. 5 million as a bribe to prevent the cancellation of the agreement and to continue helping the complainant in the future with the support of council members.

He is also accused of demanding a monthly bribe of Rs. 500,000 to allow the complainant to continue the contract work without any trouble.

The initially demanded bribe of Rs. 5 million was later reduced to Rs. 3 million.

CIABOC said the suspect was arrested on charges of soliciting and accepting Rs. 3 million as a bribe to prevent the cancellation of the agreement.

The arrested suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.