Sri Lanka to set up public sector digital transformation network

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 9, 2026 - 6:55 pm

The Sri Lankan Government plans to establish the Public Impact Champions Network (PIC-Net) to drive digital transformation across the public sector.

The initiative is being introduced as a key part of the Government’s Digital Economy Strategy. It aims to improve the efficiency of public institutions and provide better quality services to the public.

Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake has informed all Ministry Secretaries, Provincial Chief Secretaries, Directors-General of Departments, Commissioners-General, and Chairpersons of State Corporations, Statutory Boards, and Government-owned Companies about the initiative through a circular.

Under PIC-Net, each selected public institution will appoint a team of four officers from its own staff. These officers will serve as champions to promote service excellence in the digital era.

The teams will work together to improve the use of technology, service delivery, process efficiency, and institutional transformation in a coordinated manner.

These champions will support digital transformation activities carried out within their respective institutions. Through this initiative, a national network of around 400 digital transformation champions will be created across the public sector.

The selected officers will receive structured training to develop practical knowledge in digital transformation, service redesign, process improvement, and change management.

The programme will also include practical workshops and expert guidance.

The champions are expected to continue as focal points for digital transformation in their institutions even after the programme ends. They will also support the sharing of knowledge and experience within and among institutions to ensure continued improvement.

The Presidential Secretariat, the Ministry of Digital Economy, and GovTech Sri Lanka will jointly provide guidance and coordination support for the implementation of the programme.

Management consultants have been appointed for the programme with the support of the Asian Development Bank. They will also assist in the selection process of nominees proposed by the heads of institutions.