Pallegama Hemarathana Thero arrested over alleged abuse of girl

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 9, 2026 - 9:33 am

The Chief Prelate of the Atamasthana, Venerable Pallegama Hemarathana Thero, has been arrested over the alleged sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl.

Police Media Spokesman ASP F.U. Wootler said the Thero was arrested by the Nittambuwa Police while receiving treatment at the emergency treatment unit of a private hospital in Colombo.

Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala said facts related to the arrest of the Atamasthanadhipathi Thero will be reported to court today (May 09).

The National Child Protection Authority had reported facts related to the incident to the Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Following this, the Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court issued warrants for the arrest of Venerable Pallegama Hemarathana Thero and the girl’s mother.

Anuradhapura Chief Magistrate Siyapath Sasidu Wickramaratne also imposed a foreign travel ban on the Thero, and immigration authorities have been informed to prevent him from leaving the country.

The case began after a complaint was lodged with the Nittambuwa Police on March 06, 2026, regarding the alleged abduction and detention of a minor girl.

Police later arrested an initial suspect, while the girl was placed at the Child Protection and Detention Centre in Ragama under a court order.

Subsequent interviews with the girl revealed details of alleged previous sexual abuse.

The girl’s mother has also been arrested on charges of aiding and abetting the offence, while another person said to be a businessman has been produced before court and remanded in connection with the incident.

Police said three individuals, including Venerable Pallegama Hemarathana Thero, have now been arrested over the case.

Further investigations are being carried out.