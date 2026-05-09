Sri Lanka electricity tariffs increased by 18% for high-usage consumers

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 9, 2026 - 2:04 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved an 18% electricity tariff increase for selected consumer categories effective from May 11, 2026.

The revision will apply to the second and third quarters of 2026 and will mainly affect domestic users who consume more than 180 units of electricity per month.

PUCSL said there will be no tariff increase for domestic consumers using less than 180 units a month. The Commission said this decision will help protect most households from the price hike.

According to PUCSL, the tariff revision was approved due to an expected revenue shortfall of around Rs. 38 billion, caused by higher electricity generation costs during the current and upcoming quarters.

However, the government has given a written agreement to provide a Rs. 15 billion subsidy. As a result, PUCSL said the tariff increase will affect only about 5% of electricity consumers, while around 95% will not face higher electricity bills.

The full 18% increase will also apply to all government institutions, large-scale industrial sectors, and General Purpose categories GP2 and GP3.

Religious places and General Purpose GP1 users who consume more than 180 units will also be affected by the same tariff increase.

PUCSL said existing rates will continue for several other sectors, including small and medium-scale industries and hotels under the H1 and H2 categories, unless their electricity use reaches very high levels.