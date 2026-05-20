Imported milk powder prices increased in Sri Lanka
Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 20, 2026 - 11:40 am
The price of imported milk powder in Sri Lanka has been increased with effect from today (May 20), according to the Milk Powder Importers’ Association.
Under the revised prices, the price of a 400g packet has been increased by Rs. 50, while the price of a 1kg packet has gone up by Rs. 125.
The Association said the price increase was due to prevailing market conditions and exchange rate fluctuations.
However, it clarified that imported milk powder stocks currently available in the market will continue to be sold at existing prices without any increase.
The Association further stated that new stocks carrying the revised prices will be released to the market within the next week.
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