Sri Lanka has fuel stocks until August 2026

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 20, 2026 - 9:43 am

Sri Lanka has fuel reserves sufficient until August 2026, while fuel orders have already been placed up to November 2026, according to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO).

CEYPETCO Managing Director Dr. Mayura Neththikumarage said the country currently has adequate fuel stocks and arrangements have been made to ensure continuous supply in the coming months.

He stated that a vessel carrying 90,000 metric tons of crude oil from the United States is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka on May 28, 2026.

Dr. Neththikumarage further noted that another shipment of crude oil is expected to reach the island on May 31, 2026.

He also said that fuel consumption in the country has decreased at present.