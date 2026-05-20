Deputy Defence Minister visits Mihindu Seth Medura

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 20, 2026 - 7:55 am

In commemoration of National War Heroes Day, Deputy Minister of Defence Major General (Retd) Aruna Jayasekara visited Mihindu Seth Medura in Attidiya yesterday (May 19), spending time with veterans who suffered critical injuries and became differently abled during the decades-long armed conflict.

He was accompanied by the Commanders of the Army and Navy. During the visit, the Deputy Minister and senior officials met residents of the facility, listened to their concerns, and reviewed the medical, rehabilitation and support services provided at the home.

Major General (Retd) Jayasekara expressed deep appreciation for the bravery and sacrifices of the residents, and assured them of continued government support and assistance aimed at improving their quality of life.

He also thanked the staff of Mihindu Seth Medura for their commitment to the care and rehabilitation of differently-abled veterans, and commended their exemplary service in ensuring the veterans are treated with dignity, respect and the honour they deserve as valued members of society.

Army Chief of Staff, senior tri-forces officers and the staff of Mihindu Seth Medura were present during the occasion.