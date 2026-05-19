Sri Lanka President pledges highest tribute to war heroes

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 19, 2026 - 8:04 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (May 19) said Sri Lanka will pay its highest tribute to war heroes who gave their lives to end 30 years of separatist terrorism and protect the country’s freedom.

The President made the statement while attending the 17th National War Heroes’ Commemoration Day held in front of the National War Heroes Memorial in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte, marking 17 years since peace was brought to the country by ending LTTE terrorism.

The ceremony took place under his patronage with the participation of the three service commanders, the Inspector General of Police, other security leaders and family members of fallen war heroes.

In his address, President Dissanayake stressed that Sri Lanka’s unity must be protected and that the country will not, in any way, be allowed to fall victim to racism or religious extremism.

He said the public’s hope of building a strong nation can be achieved by using the hard-won peace to take the country towards development and prosperity.

In a Facebook post after the event, the President said he attended the commemoration in the afternoon and paid tribute to the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

He also expressed the gratitude of the entire country to the parents, families and loved ones of the fallen heroes.

Recalling that the goal of those who sacrificed their lives was not only a free country but also a developed and prosperous state, he pledged his commitment to building the peaceful and developed nation they had envisioned.

The President added that the time has come to leave past destruction and suffering in history and to build “a bridge of sustainable peace and coexistence,” calling on all citizens to unite so the country never again becomes a victim of racism or extremism.

At the commemoration, the nation’s highest honours were presented to the war heroes who died to safeguard Sri Lanka’s freedom.