Sri Lanka to pay Rs. 100,000 per hectare for flood-damaged crops

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 19, 2026 - 12:14 pm

Sri Lanka’s Agriculture Ministry has announced compensation of up to Rs. 100,000 per hectare for crops damaged by the recent heavy rains, following assessments based on the extent of the damage.

The ministry said compensation will be provided for paddy, maize, potato, soybean, chili, and big onion cultivations affected by the adverse weather conditions.

According to the statement, farmers who suffered crop damage must report their losses within the next 14 days through the damage reporting register available at the relevant Agrarian Service Centers.

The ministry also stated that farmers will not be required to pay any insurance premium under this compensation scheme.

Heavy rainfall caused by the recent bad weather submerged farmlands in several districts across Sri Lanka. Authorities noted that the full extent of the crop damage can only be assessed after floodwaters recede.

The damaged crops belonged to the 2026 Yala cultivation season and were in the early stages of cultivation when the heavy rains occurred.

The government said ensuring the economic stability of the farming community remains a key objective.

The Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation has instructed the Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board to continue monitoring activities and provide maximum possible benefits to affected farmers.