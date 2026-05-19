Sarath Fonseka warns of Sri Lanka unrest plot

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 19, 2026 - 9:08 am

Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka has warned that certain groups are once again trying to create instability in Sri Lanka and called on the public to remain vigilant.

The former Commander of the Sri Lanka Army said some politicians have repeatedly misled people by presenting themselves as “saviours of the nation” and claimed the public has fallen for such stories at different times.

Fonseka specifically named Wimal Weerawansa and others linked to similar political platforms, accusing them of acting for political advantage. He said that during the height of the war when soldiers were fighting intense battles and their families were facing severe hardship those he criticised did not provide support, empathy or even basic help to those on the frontlines.

He stressed that many families still live with the suffering caused by the sacrifices of war heroes and alleged the same political figures have not shown genuine concern for them. Fonseka also claimed they are now trying to gain political mileage by using the military victory that was achieved through the sacrifices of the armed forces.

According to Fonseka, leaders connected to these groups previously failed to ensure justice for war heroes and instead used the situation for their own benefit.

He warned that such efforts could grow stronger in the future, claiming there are moves to reopen divisions within society.

Fonseka said if the public is misled again it would damage both the people and the country and urged citizens to recognise and reject such attempts to protect national unity and security.