Sri Lanka promotes 5,289 Tri Service personnel for War Heroes Day
A total of 5,289 Tri Service personnel have been granted promotions to their next respective ranks in line with the 17th National War Heroes’ Commemoration Day, which falls on May 19, 2026.
The National War Heroes’ Commemoration Day is observed annually on May 19 to honour and appreciate the invaluable sacrifices and exemplary service of members of the Tri Forces who contributed immensely towards restoring peace and safeguarding the sovereignty of the motherland.
According to the relevant authorities, the promotions were awarded in recognition of the dedicated service rendered by the personnel to the nation.
The promotions were granted based on the recommendations of the respective Service Commanders and in accordance with the established administrative procedures of the Tri Forces.
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