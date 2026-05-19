Sri Lanka President meets UDA officials on 2026 development projects and budget use

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 19, 2026 - 8:34 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met senior Urban Development Authority (UDA) officials in Colombo yesterday (May 18) to review new UDA development projects and stress that this year’s budget allocations must be fully and effectively used within the same financial year.

The discussion was held yesterday afternoon at the Presidential Secretariat and focused extensively on upcoming UDA projects. The President highlighted the need for efficient utilisation of funds already allocated for the current year.

Officials also held detailed talks on projects planned to be implemented jointly by multiple institutions. The meeting stressed the importance of consulting all relevant agencies before final decisions are taken, and clearly defining responsibilities for each institution during both the implementation and maintenance phases.

Attention was drawn to key initiatives including the Kelani River flood control project, water management projects in Colombo city, and the Beira Lake restoration project. The need for a dedicated low-income housing programme for areas such as Ratmalana and Moratuwa was also highlighted.

Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake underscored the importance of introducing a structured management framework to improve coordination for certain projects.

Those present included Deputy Minister of Urban Development Eranga Gunasekara, Secretary to the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Senior Professor Kapila C.K. Perera, UDA Chairman M.G. Hemachandra, and heads representing the Urban Settlement Development Authority (USDA), Sri Lanka Land Development Corporation (SLLDC), National Physical Planning Department (NPPD) and the Condominium Management Authority (CMA).