Sri Lankan Rupee weakens against US Dollar
The Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) traded weaker against the US Dollar (USD) today (May 19), according to the latest exchange rates released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).
According to the CBSL, the US Dollar buying rate was Rs. 328.23, while the selling rate stood at Rs. 338.07.
Several commercial banks in Sri Lanka also reported higher US Dollar rates today.
At NDB Bank, the buying rate was Rs. 328.50, while the selling rate was Rs. 337.50.
At People’s Bank, the buying rate was Rs. 331.15, while the selling rate was Rs. 340.67.
Nations Trust Bank reported that the buying rate was Rs. 325.02, while the selling rate was Rs. 338.53.
At Commercial Bank of Ceylon, the buying rate was Rs. 328.44, while the selling rate was Rs. 339.50.
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