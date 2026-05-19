Sri Lanka launches unified digital platform for overseas missions

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 19, 2026 - 12:50 pm

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism has launched a revamped official website and a new Common Website Platform aimed at bringing all Sri Lankan Missions abroad under one unified digital system.

The new platform was launched during a ceremony held on May 18, 2026, at the Ministry’s Main Conference Hall with the participation of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, Deputy Ministers, the Ministry Secretary, Heads of Sri Lanka Missions abroad joining online, senior Ministry officials, representatives of Government institutions, and technical partner organizations.

Speaking at the event, Minister Herath said digital transformation is not only about introducing new technology, but also about improving the way Government institutions serve the public with greater efficiency, accessibility, transparency, and accountability. He added that the new platform would help strengthen Sri Lanka’s digital engagement with citizens, overseas Sri Lankan communities, foreign partners, investors, tourists, and the wider international community.

Under Phase I of the Common Website Platform project, seven Sri Lanka Missions have already been brought under the unified system. These include the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Bucharest, the High Commission in Malé, the High Commission in New Delhi, the Embassy in Brasilia, the High Commission in Wellington, the Embassy in The Hague, and the Embassy in Cairo.

The Ministry said the project will continue in phases with the goal of bringing all Sri Lanka Missions abroad under a single standardized digital platform in the near future.

The initiative was led by the Ministry’s Public Diplomacy Division, General Administration Division, and IT Unit together with Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (Sri Lanka CERT), Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA), and the Ministry of Digital Economy, with technical support from Frontwalker (Pvt) Ltd.

According to the Ministry, the new website and Common Website Platform were developed with a strong focus on security, reliability, accessibility, and user-friendliness.

The launch was described as a major step in the Ministry’s digital transformation journey in line with the Government’s Digital Transformation policy and its efforts to improve public service delivery through modern and secure citizen-focused digital platforms.