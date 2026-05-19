Sri Lanka President visits Ranaviru Sevana to meet injured war veterans

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 19, 2026 - 1:40 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visited the “Ranaviru Sevana” wellness and rehabilitation centre in Ragama this morning (May 19) and inquired about the wellbeing of military personnel receiving residential treatment there.

During the visit, the President held friendly discussions with the soldiers and appreciated the sacrifices they had made to protect the unity of the country.

He also met with doctors and staff attached to the “Ranaviru Sevana” centre and discussed ways to further improve medical care and other support services provided to military personnel undergoing treatment.

Several government and military officials attended the occasion, including Minister of Science and Technology Prof. Chrishantha Abeysena, Deputy Minister of Labour Mahinda Jayasinghe, Defence Ministry Secretary Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Sampath Thuyacontha, Army Commander Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo, Brigadier R.G.L.K. Weerakoon of Veterans’ Affairs and Rehabilitation of the Sri Lanka Army, and Chairman of the Ranaviru Seva Authority Brigadier (Retired) Senarath Kohona.