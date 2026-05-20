May 20 2026 May 20, 2026 May 20, 2026 NoComment

Indian Air Chief calls on Sri Lanka Defence Secretary

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 20, 2026 - 9:07 am

Indian Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh shakes hands with Sri Lanka Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha at the Ministry of Defence on May 19, 2026

The Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, PVSM, AVSM, paid a courtesy call on Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha, at the Ministry of Defence yesterday (May 19).

During the meeting, the Defence Secretary held cordial discussions with Air Chief Marshal Singh on matters of bilateral importance and mutual interest.

Senior officials from the Indian High Commission, including the Defence Attaché, were present at the meeting.

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