Sri Lanka welcomes 951,742 tourists by May 17, 2026

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 20, 2026 - 9:19 am

More than 950,000 tourists have visited Sri Lanka so far this year, according to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).

The SLTDA said a total of 951,742 tourists arrived in the country from January 1 to May 17, 2026.

It noted that Indian nationals made up the largest share, with 221,953 arrivals. The authority added that many tourists also came from the United Kingdom, Russia, Germany, and China.

Meanwhile, the SLTDA said 75,465 tourists arrived from May 1 to May 17, 2026.

However, an observation of the data shows that daily tourist arrivals in April and May fell noticeably compared to January, February, and March.