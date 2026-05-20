Sri Lanka President says drug traffickers no longer protected

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 20, 2026 - 8:39 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says the political protection previously enjoyed by drug traffickers has now been completely removed and that no official faces interference when carrying out narcotics-related investigations.

Speaking at the “A Nation United” Batticaloa District Programme held today (May 20) at the Batticaloa Weber Stadium, the President said all institutions involved in anti-drug operations would be allowed to function within their legal powers and fulfil their responsibilities properly.

He also said the Government is prepared to introduce new laws if the current legal framework is not sufficient to combat organised crime and narcotics trafficking.

President Dissanayake stated that major progress had been made during the six months since the launch of the nationwide anti-drug operation on October 30 last year.

According to the President, authorities seized 1,943 kilograms of heroin, 2,008 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (“ice”) and 40,755 kilograms of cannabis during the past six months.

He said 83 T-56 firearms, 118 pistols, 75 revolvers and several hand grenades had also been seized during operations targeting underworld gangs linked to the drug trade.

The President further said 28 underworld members operating overseas had been arrested and brought back to Sri Lanka, while some criminal groups operating from prisons had been transferred to special detention camps.

He stated that political patronage had been one of the main reasons the narcotics trade expanded in the country, but stressed that such protection no longer exists.

“No official is now subjected to pressure,” the President said, adding that Police, Tri-Forces, Customs, Immigration and other institutions had now been brought under a unified operation against narcotics and organised crime.

The President also said the Government plans to introduce legislation to ensure narcotics seized by authorities are destroyed within a short period of time.

He called on the public to support the anti-drug campaign by providing information about drug trafficking and narcotics-related activities in their communities.

During his speech, President Dissanayake also spoke about the country’s economic situation, stating that the Government had maintained a strong Treasury position despite global economic pressures, including rising fuel import costs and the strengthening of the US dollar.

He said the Government had allocated billions of rupees for fuel and electricity subsidies to reduce the burden on the public and assured that the country would not be allowed to return to past economic crises.

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala, Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Sunil Handunnetti, Eastern Province Governor Jayantha Lal Ratnasekera, senior security officials and several public representatives were also present at the event.