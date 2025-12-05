German Defence Attaché calls on Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary

Posted by Editor on December 5, 2025 - 8:28 pm

The Defence Attaché of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, Colonel Klaus Willi Merkel, paid a courtesy call on Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), at the Ministry of Defence in Sri Jayewardenepura, Kotte, today (December 5).

Colonel Merkel was accompanied by the newly appointed Deputy Defence Attaché, Lieutenant Commander Marco Hellgrewe.

The Defence Secretary extended a warm welcome to the German defence officials and held a cordial discussion with them. The meeting concluded with an exchange of mementoes, highlighting the significance of the occasion.