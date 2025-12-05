IMF considers $200 Million aid to Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah

December 5, 2025

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed its deepest sympathies to the people of Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah caused widespread destruction across the country.

Mr. Evan Papageorgiou, IMF Mission Chief for Sri Lanka, said the Fund stands with the nation during this difficult time.

Sri Lanka has formally requested financial assistance from the IMF under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) for SDR 150.5 million, which is about 26 percent of the country’s IMF quota, or roughly US$200 million. The request is currently under review and requires approval from the IMF’s Executive Board.

“The IMF remains closely engaged with Sri Lankan authorities during this challenging period,” Mr. Papageorgiou said. “We are committed to supporting the country as it undertakes urgent efforts to recover, rebuild, and promote resilience for the future.”

The financial support, if approved, will aim to assist Sri Lanka in addressing immediate needs caused by the cyclone and strengthen the country’s recovery efforts.