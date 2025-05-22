Poovarasankulam OIC arrested for Rs. 500,000 bribe solicitation

Posted by Editor on May 22, 2025 - 8:33 am

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Vavuniya Poovarasankulam Police Station has been taken into custody by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) over allegations of accepting a bribe of Rs. 500,000.

According to CIABOC, the investigation was launched following a complaint lodged by a resident of the Settikulam area.

The officer was arrested by officials of the Commission while allegedly attempting to accept the bribe inside his official office, in exchange for delivering a favorable decision to one party in a land dispute.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court today (May 22).

CIABOC is conducting further investigations into the incident.