Poovarasankulam OIC arrested for Rs. 500,000 bribe solicitation
The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Vavuniya Poovarasankulam Police Station has been taken into custody by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) over allegations of accepting a bribe of Rs. 500,000.
According to CIABOC, the investigation was launched following a complaint lodged by a resident of the Settikulam area.
The officer was arrested by officials of the Commission while allegedly attempting to accept the bribe inside his official office, in exchange for delivering a favorable decision to one party in a land dispute.
The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court today (May 22).
CIABOC is conducting further investigations into the incident.
