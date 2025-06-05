India, Sri Lanka hold high-level talks to boost defence cooperation

Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, leading a high-level delegation, held separate meetings today (June 05) with Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara, and Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd).

The meetings were also attended by the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, H.E. Santosh Jha, reflecting the importance accorded to strengthening bilateral defence relations.

Discussions focused on key areas of mutual interest, including bilateral defence cooperation, military exchanges and joint training opportunities, capacity building, and collaboration in disaster management and humanitarian assistance.

During the meeting, the Deputy Minister of Defence recalled the close and long-standing friendship between neighbouring India and Sri Lanka, and expressed gratitude to the people and Government of India for their continued support, especially during times of need.

When the Indian delegation met the Sri Lankan Defence Secretary at the Ministry of Defence premises, Defence Secretary Thuyacontha (Retd) expressed gratitude to the Government of India for its continued cooperation in strengthening Sri Lanka’s defence capabilities.

In response, his Indian counterpart reiterated India’s commitment to maintaining a close and friendly relationship with Sri Lanka, and expressed a firm resolve to further enhance defence and security cooperation, contributing to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

Both sides agreed to continue regular high-level engagements and to explore new avenues for cooperation, particularly in maritime security, counter-terrorism, and capacity development.