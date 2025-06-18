Bus-Truck collision injures 23 in Meennana
June 18, 2025
An accident occurred this morning (June 18) in the Meennana area on the Ratnapura-Colombo main road when a bus and a container truck collided.
Approximately 23 people were injured in the incident and have been admitted to Eheliyagoda Hospital.
It is reported that vehicle movement along the Ratnapura–Colombo main road was disrupted for about an hour following the accident.
Further investigations are being carried out by the Eheliyagoda Police.
