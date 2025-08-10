GovPay to link 100 state institutions by September 2025

August 10, 2025

Steps have been taken to connect an additional 50 state institutions in Sri Lanka to the GovPay system.

Secretary to the Ministry of Digital Economy, Waruna Sri Dhanapala, stated that these institutions will begin operating on the system from September 2025.

With this expansion, the total number of state institutions connected to the GovPay system will reach 100.

September has been designated as Digital Economy Month, following the instructions of Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The objective is to steer the entire country toward a digital economy.

During Digital Economy Month, a series of programs will be conducted to raise public awareness about its benefits.