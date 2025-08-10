Ranil to address nation on youth crisis today
August 10, 2025
Former President of Sri Lanka and United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to make a special statement today (August 10).
He is expected to comment on the current crises affecting the youth community.
As the founder of the National Youth Services Council, Wickremesinghe is also expected to share his views on its original objectives and explain how the structure of the Council and youth communities was developed during his tenure, according to his political office.
