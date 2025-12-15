Large-scale drug trafficker arrested in Wattala with 21 kg of cannabis

Posted by Editor on December 15, 2025 - 10:26 am

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has arrested a 34-year-old drug trafficker from Wattala, who is considered one of the country’s major drug dealers.

During the arrest, police seized over 21 kilograms and 668 grams of ‘Kush’ cannabis, with an estimated street value of Rs. 201 million, along with USD 4,900 in cash.

Investigations revealed that the suspect had purchased the cannabis in Bangkok, Thailand, and arranged for it to be brought into Sri Lanka by another person, who then hid it at the suspect’s residence.

The PNB also discovered that the suspect had used various individuals to smuggle drugs from foreign countries and managed an island-wide drug trafficking network.

The shipment containing the drugs was brought into Sri Lanka on December 13 and delivered to the suspect’s house from Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The suspect returned to the country the following day, December 14, carrying only hand luggage.

Following continued surveillance, the PNB raided the residence and found the cannabis packed into 20 parcels and concealed inside unopened luggage.

The trafficker, along with the seized drugs and cash, is scheduled to be presented today (December 15) before the Welisara Magistrate’s Court.