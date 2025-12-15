Sri Lanka estimates USD 400 Million for railway reconstruction after Cyclone Ditwah

Posted by Editor on December 15, 2025 - 12:13 pm

The Commissioner General of Essential Services, Prabath Chandrakeerthi, has said that around 400 million dollars will be needed to rebuild Sri Lanka’s railway system, which was destroyed by Cyclone Ditwah.

He added that fully restoring all railway lines may take some time.

Speaking about the healthcare sector, Chandrakeerthi noted that about 90 percent of the 236 healthcare institutions affected by the disaster have now returned to normal operations.

Some hospitals, including Spring Valley and Kandegedara, have been relocated to new locations.

Operations at Mahiyanganaya and Chilaw hospitals, which were severely damaged, have also been restored.

However, many hospital equipments, such as CT scan machines, suffered serious damage during the disaster.

The Commissioner General emphasized that while recovery is underway, full reconstruction and replacement of damaged equipment will require time and significant investment.