Sri Lanka marks Indigenous Peoples’ Day with cultural celebrations in Dambana

Posted by Editor on August 9, 2025 - 7:22 pm

The national celebration of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, which falls today (August 9), was held this morning at the Indigenous Museum premises in Dambana, under the patronage of Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Sri Lanka’s foremost indigenous leader, Vishwa Keerthi Vanaspathi Uruwarige Wannila Aththo, initiated the tradition of celebrating the World’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Sri Lanka following his participation in the Indigenous Summit held in Geneva in 1996. Accordingly, the first national celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Sri Lanka was held in 1999 at Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo.

This year’s celebration, jointly organised by various public and private institutions, featured vibrant cultural events unique to the indigenous community, including the traditional ‘kiri koraha’ ritual performed to invoke blessings for peace and prosperity.

The event commenced with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake paying floral tributes to the statue of the late indigenous community leader Uruwarige Tisahami Aththo, followed by the ceremonial planting of a white sandalwood sapling in the museum’s central courtyard.

On this occasion, Sri Lanka’s current indigenous community leader, Vishwa Keerthi Sri Vanaspathi Uruwarige Wannila Aththo, presented the President with a message outlining the concerns of the indigenous community, along with a commemorative plaque. President Dissanayake also presented a gift to the Indigenous Leader.

The event also marked the commencement of constructing stalls to display and sell products from the indigenous community, and the launch of Sri Lanka’s first indigenous herbal soap, “Kairie,” produced using traditional knowledge and locally sourced ingredients. During the event, certificates were awarded to indigenous women who successfully completed the Ayurvedic soap-manufacturing training programme.

Attendees included the Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, other ministers, government officials, Canadian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka and the Maldives, Eric Walsh, officials from the Canadian High Commission, and a number of invited guests.