Sri Lanka voices concern over Israel’s Gaza seizure, urges immediate ceasefire

August 9, 2025

Sri Lanka has expressed deep concern over Israel’s decision to seize control of Gaza, warning that it will further escalate violence and worsen the suffering of the people there.

In a statement issued today (August 9), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism called for an immediate ceasefire and urged all parties to resolve their differences through diplomatic dialogue to achieve lasting peace.