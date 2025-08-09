Sri Lanka voices concern over Israel’s Gaza seizure, urges immediate ceasefire
Posted by Editor on August 9, 2025 - 10:07 am
Sri Lanka has expressed deep concern over Israel’s decision to seize control of Gaza, warning that it will further escalate violence and worsen the suffering of the people there.
In a statement issued today (August 9), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism called for an immediate ceasefire and urged all parties to resolve their differences through diplomatic dialogue to achieve lasting peace.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka voices concern over Israel’s Gaza seizure, urges immediate ceasefire August 9, 2025
- Sri Lanka Police fail to arrest former MP Athuraliye Rathana thero August 9, 2025
- Sri Lanka Air Force deploys Bell 412 to battle Raththanagolla forest fire August 8, 2025
- Australian Governor-General meets Sri Lankan President to boost bilateral ties August 8, 2025
- Two arrested, over 10kg of Kush seized in STF raids in Gothatuwa and Kaduwela August 8, 2025