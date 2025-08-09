Sri Lanka Police fail to arrest former MP Athuraliye Rathana thero
Sri Lanka Police say several teams from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Colombo Crimes Division visited the Obeysekarapura Sadaham Sewana Temple on Thursday night (August 7) to arrest former MP Athuraliye Rathana Thero.
The Thero is said to be residing at the temple, but he was not there when police arrived.
The visit followed a complaint made to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) by a monk claiming to be the General Secretary of the Ape Janabala Party.
The complaint alleges that in 2020, Athuraliye Rathana Thero abducted, assaulted, and threatened him to obtain a position as a National List MP.
Police confirm that investigations are continuing to locate and arrest the former MP.
