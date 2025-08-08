Sri Lanka Air Force deploys Bell 412 to battle Raththanagolla forest fire
A forest fire that broke out today (August 8) in the Raththanagolla – Imbulpe area of Balangoda triggered a swift response led by the Ministry of Defence.
In an urgent effort to contain the blaze, the Sri Lanka Air Force deployed a Bell 412 helicopter to carry out aerial firefighting using Bambi bucket operations.
The helicopter operation was carried out in close coordination with the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) to control the spread of the fire and protect the surrounding forest area.
Authorities said the timely action highlights the Ministry’s continued commitment to rapid disaster response and environmental protection.
Fire suppression efforts are ongoing with the support of local authorities and emergency services, and further operations will be carried out if necessary.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka Air Force deploys Bell 412 to battle Raththanagolla forest fire August 8, 2025
- Australian Governor-General meets Sri Lankan President to boost bilateral ties August 8, 2025
- Two arrested, over 10kg of Kush seized in STF raids in Gothatuwa and Kaduwela August 8, 2025
- Shooting near Borella housing scheme leaves one dead August 8, 2025
- Sri Lanka set for record-breaking economic year – President August 7, 2025