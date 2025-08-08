Sri Lanka Air Force deploys Bell 412 to battle Raththanagolla forest fire

Posted by Editor on August 8, 2025 - 4:06 pm

A forest fire that broke out today (August 8) in the Raththanagolla – Imbulpe area of Balangoda triggered a swift response led by the Ministry of Defence.

In an urgent effort to contain the blaze, the Sri Lanka Air Force deployed a Bell 412 helicopter to carry out aerial firefighting using Bambi bucket operations.

The helicopter operation was carried out in close coordination with the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) to control the spread of the fire and protect the surrounding forest area.

Authorities said the timely action highlights the Ministry’s continued commitment to rapid disaster response and environmental protection.

Fire suppression efforts are ongoing with the support of local authorities and emergency services, and further operations will be carried out if necessary.