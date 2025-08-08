Australian Governor-General meets Sri Lankan President to boost bilateral ties

Posted by Editor on August 8, 2025 - 12:18 pm

Australian Governor-General Samantha Joy Mostyn met with Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake yesterday (August 8) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo for official bilateral discussions.

The meeting focused on strengthening the more than 75-year-old friendship between the two nations and expanding cooperation in key areas for mutual benefit.

Governor-General Mostyn assured that Australia is ready to offer continued support to Sri Lanka under President Dissanayake’s clear and decisive leadership. She especially highlighted Australia’s willingness to help strengthen Sri Lanka’s economy.

President Dissanayake stated that the Governor-General’s visit would further deepen the long-standing relationship between Sri Lanka and Australia. He recalled Australia’s timely assistance during the 2004 tsunami and Sri Lanka’s recent economic crisis, both through direct aid and support from international institutions.

The President also expressed gratitude for Australia’s ongoing contributions to Sri Lanka’s development in areas such as economic growth, education, defence, tourism and maritime affairs.

He noted that many Sri Lankans now look to Australia for employment, higher education and vocational training opportunities, and said Sri Lanka is eager to learn from Australia’s experience in these fields. He further emphasised that Sri Lanka has created a favourable environment for Australian investors.

Governor-General Mostyn arrived in Sri Lanka on August 6 for a three-day official visit at the invitation of President Dissanayake. During her stay, she is scheduled to visit several locations, including Australian-supported development projects in Bandaragama, Mirissa and Weligama.

Also present at the meeting were Sri Lanka’s Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dr. Anil Jayantha, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake and Senior Additional Secretary to the President Mr. Roshan Gamage.