Two arrested, over 10kg of Kush seized in STF raids in Gothatuwa and Kaduwela

Posted by Editor on August 8, 2025 - 8:30 am

Two suspects have been arrested and over 10 kilograms of Kush narcotics seized in two separate raids carried out by the Police Special Task Force (STF) on the evening of August 6, 2025.

According to police, the operations were based on received intelligence and were conducted in the Manigamulla area under the Gothatuwa Police Division and near the southern expressway entrance under the Kaduwela Police Division.

During the first raid in Manigamulla, STF officers seized 5 kilograms and 154 grams of Kush, a mobile phone, and Rs. 100,000 suspected to be proceeds from drug trafficking. One suspect was arrested at the scene.

In the second raid near the expressway entrance, STF officers recovered 5 kilograms and 106 grams of Kush, a car believed to have been used for transportation, and Rs. 150,000 suspected to be drug money. Another suspect was arrested during this operation.

The arrested individuals are aged 35 and 64 and are residents of the Gothatuwa and Colombo 14 areas, respectively.

Both suspects have been handed over to the Gothatuwa Police Station for further investigations.