Shooting near Borella housing scheme leaves one dead

August 8, 2025

A shooting that occurred last night (August 7) near the Sahaspura Sirisara Uyana housing complex in Borella claimed the life of one person.

According to reports, the shooting took place around 8:40 PM when two unidentified individuals arrived on a scooter and opened fire on a group of five youths at the Sirisara Uyana playground.

The assailants used a T-56 firearm and fled the scene, police said.

Police stated that the deceased was a 23-year-old resident of the Kelaniya area.

Meanwhile, four others aged 21, 22, and 23 who are residents of the Colombo 9 area are currently receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

The motive for the shooting has not yet been revealed, and Borella Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects involved in the incident.