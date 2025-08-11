Three more arrested over Borella shooting that killed two

Three suspects have been arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting the shooting near the Sahaspura Sirisara Uyana housing complex in Borella on August 7, 2025 which has now claimed two lives and left three others injured.

The arrested men are residents of Borella and Dematagoda, aged 24, 25, and 40. This brings the total number of arrests in connection with the case to four. On Saturday (August 9), police arrested another suspect, a 23-year-old Borella resident, also accused of aiding and abetting the crime. He is being held under a three-day detention order for questioning.

The shooting took place around 8:40 PM on Thursday (August 7) when two unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire with a T-56 assault rifle at a group of youths decorating the sports ground in Sahaspura. The attackers fled the scene on the same motorcycle.

Five youths were injured in the incident and hospitalized. A 28-year-old from Kelaniya died the following morning. Last night (August 10), a 23-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital, raising the death toll to two.

The three remaining victims are still receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

Statements from over 10 witnesses have been recorded as investigations continue.